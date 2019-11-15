Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the most sought after actress down south, is all set to make her digital debut. Samantha has been roped in to play a key role in season two of The Family Man which streams on Amazon Prime Video.

In the hugely successful season one, Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani were seen playing the lead roles. Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Neeraj Madhav, Darshan Kumaar and Sharad Kelkar also played key roles.

The second season of the show has gone on floors already and the team is shooting in various parts of the country and London. In this season, actress Samantha will be seen playing the role of a terrorist, according to sources.

She will reportedly be seen doing some high octane scenes in the series. We have learnt that the actress has been looking forward to something different from the routine. The script and her character from the series have interested her, compelling her to give a nod. This season also features Tamil actress Devadharshini in a key role.

Samantha had two releases this year. One is Majili and the other one Oh Baby! She was also part of Manmadhudu 2 for a cameo. The actress next has the Telugu remake of 96, a Tamil blockbuster, in her kitty. This remake project is being directed by Prem Kumar, the man who made the original version too.

The remake project is said to be titled Janaki Devi, for which the actress has paired up with Sharwanand for the first time. If everything goes as per the plans, the film is likely to release on February 14, 2020.