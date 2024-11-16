Congratulations are in order as Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have once again embraced parnet9hood. The couple on November 15, 2024, welcomed their second child a baby boy.

Reports of Captain Rohit Sharma welcoming a child surfaced on social media on Friday. However, the couple had not confirmed the same.

Family of Four: Rohit Sharma beams with joy as he confirms birth of baby boy; Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson say 'new cricketer has arrived'

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared the happy piece of news with his fans.

India captain Rohit Sharma shared a creative from the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, the animation, shows himself, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira, and the newborn. He captioned it: "FAMILY – the one where we are Four."

Team India stars Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson congratulated former T20I skipper Rohit Sharma on becoming a father again.

As soon as Rohit confirmed the news fans of the Indian cricket team flicked to his comment section and blessed the baby boy.

In a conversation on BCCI.tv, the trio spoke about the newest member arriving in the Sharma family. Tilak Varma congratulated Rohit, stating that he would soon come and meet the family on his arrival in India. Echoing similar emotions, Sanju Samson said he was super happy for Rohit and his family.

"Really very happy, Rohit Bhai. We've been waiting for this moment. Had it been late, I would have been there with you. But, I'm coming soon to meet you and meet the little one," Tilak said.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said a new cricketer has arrived for whom he needs to get small-sized pads and gloves

For the unversed, Rohit did not leave with the rest of the Indian cricketers last weekend and decided to stay back in Mumbai to be with his wife. There is still no official clarity on Rohit's departure to Australia for the test series.

Suresh Raina defended Rohit's absence and mentioned that he is skipping due to personal reasons.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Rohit has a personal reason. His wife is expecting (their second child). That's the most important thing in his life (currently)."

About KL Rahul

Suresh Raina said, "KL Rahul has a lot of experience. Not to forget, Dhruv Jurel. You never know, they might ask him to open it also. It can happen. The coach has to take the call. Jurel can be the X-factor that India is looking for in Australia. You can try him in the first Test. I know when Rohit Sharma comes back, he will open but why not give a chance to a youngster who has done really well. I think they should consider Jurel as an opener when Rohit is not there."

About India's performance

India's main batters had a tough time batting at Perth stadium's centre-wicket against Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh. Jaiswal, Kohli, Gill and Rishabh Pant all didn't get to spend much time at the crease. Jaiswal and Gill had a second hit later in the day and both the young batters took the opportunity to spend time in the middle. Jaiswal finished 58 not out, while Gill made an unbeaten 42.

India's batting line-up is under the scanner after their below-par showing in the recent series at home, where they lost all three Tests against New Zealand.