Ace cricketer Virat Kohli is currently in London with his family wife Anushka Sharma, and kids Akaay and Vamika. Virat and Rohit Sharma's Team India won the World Cup in Barbados. Hardik, Virat and Rohit got emotional and hugged each other after winning the WC. After which Rohit is off to London to celebrate with his family while Virat has taken some time off cricket and is with his family.

Amid Virat and Rohit's big win, cricketer Amit Mishra their co-cricketer and a leg-spinner made shocking claims on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's show 'Unplugged'. Amit Mishra said that Rohit is as fit as one can be in the modern-day game, referring to his three ODI double hundreds which stand as a testimony of his match fitness.

He also said that Kohli does not have many friends within the Indian team for a reason, and stated that "fame and power" has changed him. Amit Mishra drew a comparison between Kohli and Rohit, claiming that the current India captain remains the same person and someone who he can talk and joke with in the same manner despite Rohit's fame and stature.

The clips from the interview have gone viral on social media in which Mishra can be seen sharing his opinion on Kohli.

'Rohit hasn't changed, that's why he's so successful': Amit Mishra on Rohit Sharma

Amit said, "As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him (Virat) as I used to. I haven't been part of the Indian team in years. Still, when I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me. I don't need to think what he will think."

When the host asked Mishra whether Virat Kohli had changed, Mishra responded.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, some people think that others are reaching out to them only for a purpose," Mishra said.

The host brought in an old quote by Yuvraj Singh, where the famous all-rounder mentioned that he used to be great friends with 'Cheeku' (Virat Kohli's nickname), but not the star Kohli.

"I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat samosas when he needed pizza every night. But there is a huge difference between the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli, the captain," said Mishra.

Amit on Gautam Gambhir and Virat's fight

Amit Mishra has claimed that Gautam Gambhir went and ended his feud with Virat Kohli and it should have been the other way around.

"I saw a good thing about Gautam. Virat Kohli didn't go towards him, Gautam went towards him. He went and asked 'How are you, how's your family.' So it was Gautam who ended the feud and not Kohli."

"So Gautam showed his big heart at that time. It should have been Kohli who should have gone and ended the feud. He should have gone and said 'Gauti bhai, let's end this,'" said Amit Mishra.

Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a public altercation during the IPL 2023 season when RCB and LSG faced off in Lucknow. Gautam and Virat hugged during the IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR match.

Mishra played 22 Tests and 36 ODIs for India, with his last appearance coming in 2017.