It is said that not everyone can handle fame graciously, and it looks like Ranu Mondal is one example. The internet sensation has been caught on camera, apparently misbehaving with a fan who wanted to click a selfie with her.

A video has come up on social media that shows a female fan walking to Ranu, gently tapping her on the shoulder to ask for a selfie. The singer instantly lost her cool and starts tapping the lady's shoulder, asking, 'What is this?' in Hindi. Clearly, she did not like the fan touching her.

People's reaction

This rather arrogant behaviour by the newly-made celebrity did not go down well with netizens, who criticised Ranu for her apparent highhandedness. Scores of tweets poured in, where people said this is what happens to someone who does not know how to handle instant fame.

It is also being said that Ranu should remember where she came from, and it is too early for her to show such tantrums.

Way to instant fame

Ranu had become an overnight star after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's "Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai" at a railway station in West Bengal had gone viral on social media.

The video had even reached Himesh Reshammiya, who eventually recorded three songs with her. So much so that a movie is also being planned to be made on the life of Ranu, where national award-winning actress Sudipta Chakraborty was approached to play the lead role. Hrishikesh Mondal was supposed to make the biopic.

Fans were happy to see the elderly lady's fame and success, but her latest act certainly disappointed a lot of them. Check the video and some tweets below:

Ranu Mondal, who was singing in Railway Station says:



* She's now a celebrity and others shouldn't touch her!



This is what happens when people don't know to handle the instant name and fame they get! pic.twitter.com/7tRk1WHTsL — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) November 4, 2019

Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity

Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal @singh_harmeet84 https://t.co/8rQHcEijau — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019