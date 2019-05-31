The full movie of director Vishwaksen Naidu's Falaknuma Das was allegedly leaked on torrent sites of its opening day. Its free download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Falaknuma Das has become the victim of piracy, even before its morning show on the first day got over. Some miscreants allegedly recorded the full movie during its screening in a theatre and released it on their website, which has incurred huge losses to some film industry in the past. It offers seven prints of Falaknuma Das ranging between 2.3 GB and 200 MB for free download.

Falaknuma Das is a romantic action thriller movie, which is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries. The film revolves around a young man, who has a traditional upbringing but ends up becoming a gangster. How he tries to establish a monopoly over the meat business in his area forms the crux of the story. Vishwaksen Naidu has played the young man in the film.

Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur, Prashanthi Charuolingah, Uttej and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam are seen in supporting roles in Falaknuma Das. The film has been produced by Karate Raju, Cherlapally Sandeep Goud and Manoj Kumar Katokar under Vanmaye Creations, Vishwak Sen Cinemas, Terranova Pictures and Media9 Creative Works. The makers have spent decent sum its production and promotions.

Its promos had generated a lot of curiosity and expectations, but Falaknuma Das failed to strike a chord with all the film goers as it has garnered mixed response. The audience from Telangana are impressed with it, while the film failed to connect with the people in Andhra Pradesh. Though it has registered good occupancy on the first day, the word of mouth is likely to affect it collections over the weekend.

On the one hand, Falaknuma Das is facing a threat from mixed talk. On the other hand, it is clashing with dubbed versions of big ticket films like NGK, Abhinetri 2 and Godzilla, which have also hit the screens on May 31. These two aspects are surely going to keep some audience away from the theatres screening the Vishwaksen Naidu starrer.

These aspects may also make some film goers download the full movie of Falaknuma Das from the internet due to lack of money or time. If it happens, the movie would suffer badly at the box office. It should be seen whether the makers would take its pirated copy down from the internet or not.

We at International Business Times, India are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.