Popular conspiracy theory channel Apex TV has recently uploaded a video that shows a woman claiming to be a time traveler making predictions about the future. In the video, the woman reveals that she was taken from her home in 1966, and was later made to travel across time.

The 88-year-old woman argues that she heard the voice which said '2-0-3-3', and it made her believe that the year she visited is actually 2033. The woman reveals that aliens and artificial intelligence bots have started ruling the earth in 2033, and she made it clear that the world will be a giant computer in the future.

"There were miles of wires and the world glowed spectacular colors. I also saw machine people and beings from other worlds. I saw fighting and bombs and the most terrible things," said the time traveler.

The video uploaded by Apex TV soon went viral online, and it has already racked up more than 37,000 views.

Even though some conspiracy theorists believed the claims made by the woman, most of the viewers dismissed the time travel claims and made it clear that Apex TV is uploading fake videos to get more clicks on YouTube.

"Sounds like a 30-year-old woman trying to imitate the voice of an 88-year-old woman to me," commented Judas Maccabeus, a YouTube user.

"A couple of things that questioned the authenticity of this video. Back in 1966, the word "digital" and "computer" were not used in common everyday speech. And unlikely to be in the vocabulary of an 88-year-old woman," commented John Walker, another YouTuber.

This is not the first time that Apex TV is uploading videos related to time travel. The YouTube channel is loaded with hundreds of time-travel video, and one clip even shows a time traveler passing the lie detector test.

However, skeptics believe that Apex TV is making fake time travel videos with the help of amateur actors.