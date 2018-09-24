Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Apex TV' has once again uploaded a video featuring a self-proclaimed time traveler, and this time, the traveler makes shocking predictions about future US politics.

The anonymous man, who claimed to have reached the present from the year 4932, reveals that the 56th president of the United States was born on September 12, 2018. The time traveler also added that the future US president has been named Jaynou Oliver Beck.

In the video, the time traveler argued that Jaynou Oliver Beck will be elected as the president of the United States on November 03, 2082. The time traveler revealed that president Beck will serve the nation for nearly two years before he will be assassinated on July 11, 2084.

The anonymous time traveler added that president Beck will be one of the greatest philosophers of all time, and he will be widely respected by everyone irrespective of political differences.

The video uploaded by Apex TV soon went viral, and it has already racked up more than 45,000 views. Even though the YouTube channel did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate the claims made by the time traveler, most of the viewers seem convinced about the anonymous man's predictions.

A YouTube user named Lynda Jenifer claimed that a baby with the name Jaynou Oliver was, indeed, born in her hospital on September 12, but where?.

"Not a joke the baby has been born. It's true. Before I never used to believe this channel but now after that baby I am in shock," Lynda claimed.

In another comment, Lynda also hinted that the baby was actually born in Kenya.

This is not the first time that Apex TV is uploading unbelievable videos featuring time travelers. In a video which was uploaded recently, another time traveler claimed that world war 3 will happen this year. He also added that planet earth will become a better place to live after this bloodshed.

However, critics argue that all these time travel videos uploaded by Apex TV are fabricated with the help of amateur actors.