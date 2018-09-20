YouTube channel 'Apex TV' has recently uploaded a video which shows the startling claims of a self-proclaimed time traveler. In the video, the time traveler predicts the date of World War 3 and makes it clear that planet earth will become a better place to live after this bloodshed. Even though the channel failed to provide any concrete evidence to substantiate the claims, the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

Time traveler claims world war begins this year!

In the video, the man who reveals himself as Alexander Smith claims to have taken part in a secret CIA experiment in the 1980s. The man argues that a dreaded war will take place between the United States and North Korea in 2018. As the war creates havoc on earth, Russia will start supporting Pyongyang, and millions will die in it.

As per Alexander Smith, the upcoming world war will also expose many secret government technologies to the general public.

"The world as we know it is about to change a lot and I felt it being beneficial to humanity to know not only about this change but also about the secret technologies being withheld from the public. The conflict started off small between the US and Pyongyang. However, it soon spread and Russia soon took the side of North Korea. Tensions began to escalate and eventually, missiles were fired. However, as a result of this conflict, the world began to become one," says the time traveler.

Social media reacts

Lack of evidence and credibility has not affected the popularity of Smith's video on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 32,000 views. After watching the video, viewers of Apex TV also shared their thoughts regarding the claims made by the time traveler.

"STOP LYING TO THE PEOPLE! THE TRUTH WILL BE REVEALED," commented Aerion.

"Jesus is returning soon, the antichrist will use an "alien "invasion to bring in NWO and abductions will be a cover-up for the rapture. This is the end times deception Jesus was warning us about," commented Bernadette Boyce.

However, skeptics argue that all the videos uploaded by Apex TV are fabricated, and they are made with the help of amateur actors. As per these skeptics, Apex TV has been publishing many such time-travel videos over the past few years, and most of them showcase croaky sounding time travelers making absurd claims about the future.