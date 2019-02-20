Amidst the dastardly attack in Pulwama on February 14 in which 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were martyred, fake news of Shah Rukh Khan donating Rs 45 crore to the gas tragedy victims of Pakistan in 2017 has brought chaos on the internet.

After the short clip went viral on social media, people tagging Shah Rukh Khan as anti-national. For the uninitiated, the short clip was trimmed precisely from India TV news bulletin video to make it look like as if SRK had donated Rs 45 crore Pakistan's gad tragedy victims in order to spread hatred against the superstar.

The original video of the report clearly states that no kind of such donation was made by Shah Rukh Khan to Pakistan after contacting SRK's media team for official confirmation.

As nowadays, many people use social media as a tool to defame and degrade anyone knowing the fact about how fake news easily gets circulated among millions of people, Twitter users decided to debunk this hate campaign against Shah Rukh Khan. They started trending hashtag which reads '#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK' to settle down the chaos lit by the hate mongers on social media.

Kubbra Sait, Rahul Dev and others too decided to do their bit to crush the fake news against SRK, that has been doing the rounds of the internet.

"Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this," Hansal Mehta wrote.

Social media is a boon but a devil in disguise if not dealt with it properly.

Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this - #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2019

Hearing misleading things about a man who has lived his life unapologetically & placed his responsibilities close to his heart which is in the right place. Tarnishing @iamsrk w/ fake news is beyond immoral. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 18, 2019

He's inspired people over the last three decades with his work & conduct ..

A true global ambassador for India .. I mean r u serious??

Tarnishing @iamsrk 's image like this?? #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 18, 2019

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta along with

SrK is personally shy and decent person. He doesnt like to brag about the charity work he does. Also his religion doesnt allow it. I pray the worst of life in both worlds to every idiot who tries to insult him by questioning his integrity and patriotism. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/emHxEM6woV — Shah'sfan (@srkssr) February 18, 2019

SRK hasnt donated to pakistan anything....besides he has been doing charity for india silently with a low profile ....and remember he is the only indian to be awarded for his charity works by UNESCO RT and spread#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/xoFlkfy746 — Javed (@JoySRKian_) February 18, 2019

#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK If you do charity for a reason, it's not charity - SRK. Inspirational King Khan! pic.twitter.com/EHslUyog97 — Gurdeep Singh (@gurdeep0701) February 18, 2019

Will this ever stop? This constant questioning of patriotism? Even when a person has spent his entire life in this country. @iamsrk's father was a freedom fighter. #SRK has taken India's name and honour across the globe – ways in which very few have done! #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) February 18, 2019

Tell me one leader who adopted 12 Villages in India. But then there is Shah Rukh Khan who adopted 12 Villages in Odisha. He is the one who is providing electricity, water, education, medicines and all other basic needs at his own expenditures. Hey Himmat #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Sarah Khan (@Sarakhan22Sara) February 18, 2019