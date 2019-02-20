Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh KhanFacebook

Amidst the dastardly attack in Pulwama on February 14 in which 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were martyred, fake news of Shah Rukh Khan donating Rs 45 crore to the gas tragedy victims of Pakistan in 2017 has brought chaos on the internet. 

After the short clip went viral on social media, people tagging Shah Rukh Khan as anti-national. For the uninitiated, the short clip was trimmed precisely from India TV news bulletin video to make it look like as if SRK had donated Rs 45 crore Pakistan's gad tragedy victims in order to spread hatred against the superstar.

The original video of the report clearly states that no kind of such donation was made by Shah Rukh Khan to Pakistan after contacting SRK's media team for official confirmation.

As nowadays, many people use social media as a tool to defame and degrade anyone knowing the fact about how fake news easily gets circulated among millions of people, Twitter users decided to debunk this hate campaign against Shah Rukh Khan. They started trending hashtag which reads '#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK' to settle down the chaos lit by the hate mongers on social media.

Kubbra Sait, Rahul Dev and others too decided to do their bit to crush the fake news against SRK, that has been doing the rounds of the internet.

"Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this," Hansal Mehta wrote.

Social media is a boon but a devil in disguise if not dealt with it properly.

