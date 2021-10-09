Amid prevailing fear among members of minority communities in Kashmir Valley after Thursday's gruesome terror attack, fake news is being circulated about the attack on the house of a Sikh doctor in Srinagar.

Although Srinagar police have immediately denied any such attack, some people are further disseminating this fake news to create fear among the minorities.

"A fake news is being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar. Few stray bullets from the Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night," Srinagar Police tweeted after his fake news goes viral on social media without authentication.

Since morning the news is being circulated on social media that the house of an ENT doctor was attacked in the Tulsi Bagh area. Although there was no official confirmation, news has gone viral on social media.

Circulation of this news created further fear among the members of minority communities already living in fear after Thursday's incident.

As reported earlier, unidentified terrorists on Thursday morning shot dead two teachers of a government school in Kashmir Valley. The teached killed belonged to minority communities and one of them was the principal of the higher secondary school that was attacked by terrorists.

The victims were identified as Supinder Kaur, wife of Ramresh Pal Singh and resident of Budgam, who was principal of the school, and Deepak Chand, son of Lal Chand and resident of Patoli Mangotrian, Jammu, who was a teacher in the same school.

Stray bullets from Friday evening's encounter hit doctor's house

Soon, many people started circulating the fake news without waiting for any official confirmation. According to the police, few stray bullets from Natipora's encounter last night had hit two vehicles and the windows of two houses in the locality.

One terrorist eliminated in Natipora's encounter

Alert cops of Kashmir Police have eliminated a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist in a brief encounter in the Natipora area on Friday evening.

Police said that in a shootout with the police at Natipora area of Srinagar after attacking a police party a terrorist was killed while a second terrorist managed to flee.

The entire area has been sealed and the manhunt has been launched to nab the second terrorist who managed to flee from the spot.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz in district Shopian. He was associated with LeT.

It is believed that the terrorist, who managed to escape during the encounter, has fired some shots while running away from the spot.