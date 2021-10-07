Making a mockery of the security arrangement, two unidentified terrorists on Thursday morning shot dead two teachers of a government in Kashmir Valley. The killed teachers belong to minority communities and one of them was the principal of the higher secondary school attacked by terrorists.

The victims were identified as Supinder Kaur, wife of Ramresh Pal Singh and resident of Budgam, who was principal of the school, and Deepak Chand, son of Lal Chand and resident of Patoli Mangotrian, Jammu, a teacher in the same school.

The ill-fated teachers were serving at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar.

Terrorists enter into principal's office during morning meeting

Initial reports said that two terrorists entered into principal's office when a routine morning meeting was going on to finalize activities at the school.

According to reports, At 11.15 am two terrorists entered into principal's office and asked all teachers to come out of the office. When some teachers resisted, the terrorists took out their weapons and forced them to come out.

Terrorists conduct 'identity parades' of teachers

According to the police, all teachers of the school were lined up. Without any fear of police or security forces, terrorists virtually conducted identity parades of the teaching community, checked their identity cards and mobile phones. All teachers were interrogated by terrorists who were carrying pistols and other weapons.

Terrorists separated two teachers of minority communities from other teachers who belong to the majority community. They dragged both Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand into the premises. In front of students and other staff members, both the teachers were killed in the school compound. After killing both the teachers, the terrorists easily walked away from the spot without any intervention.

Fifth selective killing in three days

Two days after murder of a popular chemist of Srinagar city and two other civilians, two teachers became victims of the terror outfits today. In the past few days, terrorists have intensified selective killings in the Kashmir valley to create terror among people.

A spree of civilian killings has come at a time when Union ministers are on a nine-week outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

TRF claims responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF) has purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on social media platforms. According to a message circulated on social media, the TRF claimed that its terrorists have carried out the targeted attack on two non-locals who were domicile holders and had asked the students to salute the national flag on August 15.

Will nab killers very soon, claims DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said that the killing of unarmed civilians in Srinagar is a move to damage and attack the age-old traditional communal harmony in Kashmir and police have already got some clues about previous killings and will also probe the fresh incident too. He, however, was quick to add that the killers will be nabbed very soon.

Talking to reporters outside the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Eidgah, Srinagar, the DGP said that killing of innocent civilians reflects "frustration and barbarism."

"This is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir," he said.

"I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock over losing two colleagues. Police will nab the killers very soon," he claimed.

Political parties condemn killings

Cutting across party lines, all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir parties have strongly condemned the killings.

The terrorists & their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress & prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 7, 2021

"I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of two of our teachers, Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand by terrorists. A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people," Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha tweeted, adding, "the terrorists and their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress, and prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues."

"Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. (Government of India) GOI's claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. It's sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests," Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah described it as "shocking news". "Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace," he said.

Extremely distressing news coming in from a Govt school in Eidgah, Srinagar. Unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly targeted killings of 2 school teachers. No words of condemnation would be enough. May they rest in peace. Our sincerest condolences go out to their families. — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 7, 2021

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said, "It is important to understand that terrorists have no religion. Muslims have been killed too. I personally had a killing in my family. This is a lunatic fringe which is a curse for Kashmir. May Allah rid us of this curse".

Three civilians, including famous M.L Bindroo of the Bindroo Medicate, were shot dead on Tuesday. Around 27 civilians have been killed this year so far.