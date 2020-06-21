Earlier this week, it was reported that a youth, identified as Hilal Ahmed Dar from Srinagar, who was part of a trekking group, had gone missing from the Gangabal area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Later, it was reported that he was one of the three terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight.

Verifying claims

However, according to police sources, he wasn't among the three terrorists who were killed.

A top police official today stated that the third terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter is Mohsin Aslam Khandaw of Anchar Soura and he is not missing trekker Hilal Ahmed Dar.

Police officials say that they will get a DNA test conducted to ascertain the identity of the terrorists.

The trekkers were a group of five youths that went for trekking to Gangabal lake on Sunday morning and were supposed to return home in the evening. While four returned home, but Dar went missing.

Dar's family had lodged a missing report at police station Kangan. The family stated that Dar was an MBA pass out from KU in 2018 and was pursuing PhD.

When the reports of Dar being among the three terrorists that were killed in an encounter between militants and government forces spread, social media was abuzz with the news and there were reactions from several users. The cordon and search operation was launched in Zadibal and Zoonimar Pozwalpora localities following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the areas.

Mobile internet services suspended

Authorities suspended mobile internet service across Srinagar city after the encounter.

Police sources identified these terrorists as Shakoor Farooq Langoo of Barthana Qamarwari area of Srinagar, Shahid Ahmed Bhat of Samthan Bijbehara and Hilal Ahmed Dar of Bemina Srinagar, the missing trekker.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar had told reporters that the security forces tried their best to persuade the trapped terrorists to surrender. "Even their parents were brought in to persuade the holed up militants to surrender, but they refused." He had stated.

The IGP further added on Sunday that the identities of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained. He stated at a press conference today that, "We had inputs that Dar was one among the three slain militants but another family came in making claims for the body. Now, we will get a DNA test carried out to ascertain the identity."