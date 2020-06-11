An encounter is underway at Pathanpora area of Budgam district on Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The gunfight started when security forces were carrying out a cordon and search operation in Budgam's Pathanpora area after receiving a specific input about the presence of terrorists. Police and security forces were jointly carrying out the operation.

Both JeM terrorists escaped after firing & throwing grenades. One pistol, six magazines of AK rifles and other materials were left behind. A single sports shoe was also left behind in the encounter.

Fourth encounter within a week

This is the fourth encounter within a week. Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, June 10. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the encounter began at Sugoo village on Wednesday morning after security forces came under fire from hiding terrorists.

Police said earlier Sugoo village was cordoned off by a joint team of Army and police after a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in, the terrorists fired at them. In the ensuing gun battle, five ultras belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed. This was the third major encounter in Shopian district in less than a week.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an encounter at Reban village whereas four terrorists were killed in Pinjura village of Shopian on Monday.

(Further details awaited)