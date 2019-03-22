shujaat bukhari
Protests staged after the murder of journalist Shujaat Bukhari.IANS

In a startling revelation, a top official serving in J&K Police, Imtiyaz Hussain, took to Twitter to claim that some criminals posing as journalists are trying to kill him. In a series of tweets, Imtiyaz said that there is a well-hatched conspiracy being propounded by some who are active on social media to eliminate him.

J&K Police top officer, Imtiyan Hussain said that some people posing as journalists on social media are planning to kill himTwitter

The senior police official said that the same people across the border who killed senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari are also planning to murder him.

Imtiyaz, who was recently posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, has been now transferred to the security wing of J&K Police. He said that his choice of expressing views on social media has made "some people and their bosses unhappy" and they have hatched a slander/ smear campaign against him.

The tweets sent shockwaves across journalist and security officials' fraternity on social media.

The senior cop said that he is not scared to die in the line of duty and would consider it as a great honour.

Imtiyaz also alleged that senior journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari, who was killed last year, had confided in him that several people working in media houses were creating an environment for his murder.

Meanwhile, former J&K police chief Sheesh Paul Vaid has praised Imtiyaz for fearlessly voicing the opinions of the department on social media.