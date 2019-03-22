In a startling revelation, a top official serving in J&K Police, Imtiyaz Hussain, took to Twitter to claim that some criminals posing as journalists are trying to kill him. In a series of tweets, Imtiyaz said that there is a well-hatched conspiracy being propounded by some who are active on social media to eliminate him.

The senior police official said that the same people across the border who killed senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari are also planning to murder him.

Imtiyaz, who was recently posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, has been now transferred to the security wing of J&K Police. He said that his choice of expressing views on social media has made "some people and their bosses unhappy" and they have hatched a slander/ smear campaign against him.

The tweets sent shockwaves across journalist and security officials' fraternity on social media.

There are some well-known people hyperactive on Facebook and Twitter who are building an environment to get me killed. These people claiming to be journalists aren't apparently working with any media house.

1/n — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) March 21, 2019

The senior cop said that he is not scared to die in the line of duty and would consider it as a great honour.

Having been never afraid of death and it would be honour to get sacrificed in the line of duty but the perception being created against me is slanderous. I am one among very few police officers active on social media and being forthright and calling a spade a spade. 2/n — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) March 21, 2019

Imtiyaz also alleged that senior journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari, who was killed last year, had confided in him that several people working in media houses were creating an environment for his murder.

Shujat had confided with me how some media guys had been spreading canards against him and creating a conducive atmosphere for his murder.We being a liberal democracy and such elements take full advantage of our liberal laws,knowing it very well that law can't touch them. — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) March 21, 2019

This is becoming intolerable to them and their bosses across have employed them to target me. They want to silence me on social media.They are the same people who have built a case for Shujat Bukhari's killing.3/n — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) March 21, 2019

Meanwhile, former J&K police chief Sheesh Paul Vaid has praised Imtiyaz for fearlessly voicing the opinions of the department on social media.

Imtiaz, you are a fine and bold officer who has been putting across the views of the department fearlessly on social media and an officer with the high integrity. Have faith in Allah, no harm will come to you. The entire police force has always been behind you. https://t.co/GFfe6qjwgj — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 21, 2019