Taking serious note of the intrusion of a fake doctor in Jammu and Kashmir's prestigious maternity hospital LD Hospital of Srinagar, the government on Thursday ordered an inquiry into this incident and asked the Inquiry Officer to submit the report within three days.

"Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the appointment of Sh. Hashmat Ali Yatoo, (IAS) Administrator Associated Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the matter regarding unauthorized entry and intrusion into the Labour Room of L D Hospital, Srinagar by a fake doctor", the order issued by Bhupinder Singh, Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department reads. The Inquiry Officer shall submit the report within three days.

Fake doctor examines patients for three days

Making a mockery of the system, a fake doctor, posing himself as a cardiologist, kept examining patients in the labour room for three days. An intern doctor got suspicious about the activities of the fake doctor. After the complaint of the intern doctor, the imposter was arrested.

The imposter has been identified as Mohammad Kifayat Rather, son of Ab Rashid Rather and a resident of Saloora Ganderbal.

The case was registered under FIR no 42/2023, citing relevant legal sections, at Rajbagh Police Station.

Dr Muzaffer Sherwani, the Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, earlier said that hospital authorities were probing the matter and have sought an explanation from the security personnel.

The imposter was present in the hospital's labour room, where he was discovered making rounds and examining patients by the Chief Medical Officer and other concerned officials.

Reports said that upon growing suspicion, hospital staff questioned the individual about his credentials. When asked for documentation, he was unable to provide any. Subsequently, hospital authorities notified the police, and was finally detained by the police.

Initial reports said that the fake doctor examined seriously ill patients and issued prescriptions to them.