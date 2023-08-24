Jammu and Kashmir Government constituted a three-member panel to conduct an inquiry into the purchase of medical devices worth crores of rupees from a private firm without getting approval from the higher-ups.

Reports said that medical devices worth crores of rupees were purchased by three hospitals without approval and non-availability of funds.

Authorities of the Government Medical College Doda, Government Medical College Rajouri, and G B Pant Hospital Srinagar Government Medical College Srinagar directly purchased devices and other equipment from a firm without getting administrative approvals.

Secondly, these devices were purchased without the availability of funds in these health institutions.

As per directions given by the Jammu and Kashmir Government, all health institutions including medical colleges have to put their requirements before the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supply Corporation Limited (JKMSL). Usually the JKMSL purchases medical devices and medicines and supplies the same to the hospitals and medical colleges to fulfill their requirements.

The above-mentioned health institutes directly purchased medical devices on their own thus violating all rules and regulations.

A three-member inquiry panel constituted

Taking serious note of this scam, the government constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The committee has assigned the job to find out the officers responsible for such purchases and find out the circumstances that led to the procurement of medical devices in 15 days.

As per order by Bupinder Kumar, secretary of health medical education a three-member committee led by the Managing director, JKMSCL with both the Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of Health Services, Jammu and Accounts Officer, Associated Hospitals, GMC, Srinagar is hereby constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the placement of supply orders with VIGGO Medical Devices India Pvt Ltd for various items by GMC Doda, GMC Rajouri and GB Pant Hospital, GMC Srinagar without the availability of funds.

The committee is directed to find out the circumstances under which the said purchases were made from the supplier without the availability of funds for the purpose; as to why the procurement was made outside the ambit of JKMSCL.

The panel is further tasked to inquire who gave approval for such procurement; was the said procurement absolute necessity for the hospitals/ colleges that compelled the concerned officer(s) to effect purchases without the availability of funds, the officers/ officials responsible for placing the requisition of these items with the Principal/ Medical Superintendent concerned with special reasons and necessity of its procurement from the said supplier only, if the procedure followed for the procurement was in accordance with GFRS-2017 and the officers/ official responsible for effecting such purchases/ procurement.

The committee shall submit its report and recommendations within 15 days from the date of the issuance of the order.

Earlier three officers were suspended for embezzlement of funds

Two days ago Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department suspended three officials including the former Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kulgam in connection with an embezzlement of Hospital Development Funds worth crores.

A two-member committee has been constituted to enquire about the matter and submit a report within a period of 15 days.

The members of the committee as per order are Dr. Yash Pal Sharma, Director Coordination, New Government Medical Colleges, J&K, and Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Chief Account Officer, Government Medical College, Anantnag.