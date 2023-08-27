Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Roads and Building (R&B), who has missing since Friday from the town. As the missing engineer belongs to the minority community, a special drive has been launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police to trace him as soon as possible.

An official said that the Police have initiated a comprehensive search operation involving SDRF, dog squad, and drone surveillance to uncover any potential clues about the missing AEE, Gurmeet Singh.

A special investigation team has been formed led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters, Baramulla, a police official said.

"Anybody having any information regarding the said missing person may kindly inform Police on 9596767703, 9596767710 and 9596767768," police said while seeking assistance from the general public to locate Er. Gurmeet Singh.

Apart from constituting SIT, Baramulla Police has also deputed special teams in different areas to trace the missing engineer.

Earlier, the family of the missing engineer lodged a missing report at a local police station and afterwards search operation was launched to trace the whereabouts of the engineer.

According to an official spokesperson of J&K government, the District Administration Baramulla has expressed deep concern over the missing of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Gurmeet Singh in Baramulla.

In an unfortunate incident that took place on August 25, the District Administration Baramulla shares sympathy with the family of an engineer and is determined and hopeful to trace out his whereabouts.

The Deputy Commissioner paid a visit to the bereaved family and ensured the grief-stricken family of all possible help in this moment of grief.

Engineer missing since Friday

Reports said that Gurmeet Singh, who is serving as AEE in the Roads and Building Department has been missing since Friday. He was scheduled to attend some official meetings in the Baramulla town. Neither he attended any meeting nor he reached home in the evening.

Reports said that the mobile phone of the missing engineer is also switched off since Friday. He is a resident of the Kanth Bagh area of north Kashmir's Baramulla.

Sikh organizations ask the government to trace missing engineer

Expressing concern over the disappearance of engineer Gurmeet Singh, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has asked the LG administration to redouble its efforts in tracing out the missing Sikh engineer.

In a statement, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the family members of engineer Gurmeet are worried since today is the third day of his missing. He lamented that half-hearted steps have been taken by the administration in tracing out the missing Sikh engineer.

"It is imperative that serious efforts are taken to find out the missing engineer. So far the administration has failed to satiate the feelings of the family of Engineer Gurmeet and his family members are worried about his safety," said Raina.

District Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (DGPC) Jammu along with other members of other Sikh organizations expressed deep anguish over the disappearance of Gurmeet who has been missing mysteriously since the evening of 25th of August and has not been traced yet.

Addressing the press conference vice-president DGPC Jammu Balvinder Singh appealed to the administration to expedite the efforts of tracing the missing Engineer. His prolonged disappearance has resulted in pain and agony not only among the family but also in the whole minority community of J&K.

DGPC Jammu also appealed to the civil society of Kashmir to come forward and provide valuable leads that may help in tracing the missing engineer and set an example of brotherhood.

DGPC Jammu assured the Sikh brothers of Kashmir in general and family members of Gurmeet Singh that the whole Sikh society of Jammu province stands with them in this hour of crisis.