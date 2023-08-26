Security forces foiled an attempt by Pakistan-based terror mentors to revive terrorism in north Kashmir's Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting the wife of a killed terrorist along with a newly recruited hybrid terrorist.

The arrested woman was assigned the task of hiding weapons smuggled from Pakistan and handed over to the same to hybrid terrorists from selective killings in some areas of north Kashmir to create fear among the masses.

The terror module involved in reviving terrorism was busted by the joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and CRPF in Bandipora district.

According to the official spokesperson on a specific input of J&K Police, further corroborated by the

Army one hybrid terrorist namely Shafayat Reshi of Nesbal Sumbal was arrested in possession of arms and ammunition.

The terrorist was arrested by a joint team in the Dardgund area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pethkoot. One pistol, one pistol magazine, eight rounds, and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

Wife of a killed terrorist was heading terror module

During questioning, the arrested terrorist told the security forces that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunition from Munira Begum wife of the killed terrorist Yousuf Choupan who was a self-styled commander in the Pazalpora area.

With the help of the arrested woman, Pakistan-based terror mentors were trying to revive terrorism in the Bandipora district and other areas of North Kashmir.

Munira Begum was assigned the job of hiding weapons smuggled from across the border and supplying the same to the terrorists for executing terror attacks.

Furthermore, on the disclosure of Munira Begum, a cache of arms and ammunition including one Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, ninety rounds, and one pen pistol that was to be delivered to Shafayat Reshi was recovered from the nearby forest area. During questioning, it also figured that Munira had also gone to Pakistan twice.

Pak-based handler is trying to revive terrorism in north Kashmir.

During questioning, the arrested persons disclosed that they were in touch with Pak-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who was exfiltrated to Pak in 1999 and was working on revival of terrorism in the district.

Shafayat Reshi disclosed that he was about to receive 47 lakhs for the revival of terrorists. This amount would likely be handed over to him through one Ground Worker (OGW) and later the money was to be handed over to someone as per the requirement and directions of his across handler Mushtaq Mir.

Reshi was involved in Kothibagh IED blast

According to police records Reshi was also involved in the year 2000 Kothibagh IED blast in which 14 people including 12 police personnel were killed.

He remained associated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and terror outfit Al-Badr. Shafayat Zubair Rishi is also involved in burning an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the said case.