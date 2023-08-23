A day after the Jammu Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists on the highly sensitive Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday, said that Pakistan is desperately trying to revive terrorism in Jammu province.

He, however, asserted that forces are alert to foil such nefarious designs of Pakistan and terror mentors sitting across the border.

In an informal chat with media persons, the DGP admitted that a major tragedy was averted with the timely recovery of an IED planted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrotra in the Jammu district.

"Although the investigation is going on reach out to those involved in planting the explosive on the highway, one thing is clear Pakistan and Pakistan-based terror outfits are responsible for importing IEDs to execute terror attacks", the DGP said and pointed out that Pakistan is desperately trying to smuggle weapons, explosives, and narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir to create unrest.

Notably on Tuesday, a major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an IED planted by the terrorists on the highly sensitive Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrotra in Jammu district.

The IED was planted near Panjgrain Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad through the controlled mechanism.

"Most of the attempts to smuggle arms and weapons were foiled by the alert security agencies", he said while pointing towards the recovery of IEDs in Jammu and arms and ammunition in the border district of Poonch.

Forces alert to foil Pakistan's evil design in Poonch, Rajouri

Pointing towards the killing of one of the longest surviving terrorists in the border district of Poonch earlier this month, the DGP said that attempts were being made from across the border to reactive terrorism in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The DGP further said that for quite some time terror outfits, sitting across the border, are focussing on the twin border districts.

"Majority of the infiltration attempts have been foiled and many terrorists were eliminated in the hinterland", the DGP said and asserted that forces are fully prepared to foil any design of Pakistan.

On August 7 security forces eliminated the longest surviving self-styled commander of the pro-Pakistan terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Poonch district.

The self-styled divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit Muneer Hussain was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt and a conspiracy by the proscribed outfit to revive its activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The body of Muneer Hussain was retrieved near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Poonch district. He was a dreaded terrorist, a self-styled Divisional Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

He had gone to the Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the 1990s and has masterminded many attacks on Security Forces. Inputs suggest that he was given the task of re-vitalizing the terrorist activities in the South of Pir Panjal ranges.

Low-intensify blast in Jammu

A resident of the Chatha area in Jammu district sustained injuries due to a low-intensity explosion that occurred at his brother's residence.

Quoting preliminary investigations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said that the explosion was triggered by the presence of low-intensity explosive material in the house, suspected to have been intended for illegal animal hunting or trapping activities.

The injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment, while authorities have registered a case under the appropriate legal sections. An active investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the incident.