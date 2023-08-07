In a big success, security forces on Monday eliminated the longest surviving self-styled commander of the pro-Pakistan terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to reports, a self-styled divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit Muneer Hussain was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt and a conspiracy by the proscribed outfit to revive its activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The body of Muneer Hussain was retrieved near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Poonch district.

Sharing information about the encounter Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the Jammu-based defence spokesperson said that the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in the Poonch Sector.

"The complete operation was based on the intelligence of Jammu and Kashmir Police about the likelihood of an infiltration attempt duly corroborated by the military and civil intelligence agencies. The Indian Army troops along with the SoG of J&K had put in place multiple ambushes along the LoC in the Poonch sector, which resulted in the elimination of this Infiltration bid", he said.

Movement of terrorists was observed through new generation electro-optical

The defence spokesperson further said that the movement of terrorists was observed on the intervening night of August 6 and 7 as two terrorists were trying to sneak across the LoC. "Own alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation through new generation electro-optical devices", he said.

On being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire on troops. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was shot dead and another injured. The injured terrorist managed to sneak into the forest close to the Line of control, taking advantage of the thick foliage, rain, and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the Line of Control.

Killed terrorist had gone to PoJK in the 1990s

A joint Search operation was launched after the first light in which the dead body of one terrorist was recovered. The killed terrorist was identified on the basis of Police records as Muneer Hussain, son of Sattar Mohammad resident of Bagyal Dara, Poonch. He was a dreaded terrorist, a self-styled Divisional Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

He had gone to the Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the 1990s and has masterminded a number of attacks on Security Forces. Inputs suggest that he was given the task of re-vitalizing the terrorist activities in the South of Pir Panjal Ranges.

The search operations led to the recovery of one AK 56, one 9 mm pistol with a silencer, one magazine of AK 56, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm, etc.