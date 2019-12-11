Fake certificate nexus busted in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) unit of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) has unearthed a major fake marks card and fake degree scam in the city on Wednesday, December 11.

The racket was giving fake mark sheets and fake degree certificates of B com, BA, M pharma, MBA, M Tech among others from around 20 open universities for an amount of Rs 10-15 lakhs. The fake degree certificates belonged to open universities operating in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

What Bengaluru CCB chief Sandeep Patil said:

Joint Commissioner of City Police and CCB chief, Sandeep Patil, IPS told International Business Times, India that "A man named Srinivasa Reddy was arrested by the CCB sleuths for running the scam based on a tip-off. He has been arrested by the police and the officials are interrogating him."

He said that the police are further investigating over the racket and only after interrogation, they will able to define the gravity of the scam. "Reddy was running the scam under the name of Venkateshwara International Educational centre in Mahalakshmi Layout at Yeshwantpura," he added.

The CCB sleuths raided the accused's office on Wednesday and seized fake documents including mark sheets, degree certificates, registers and rubber stamps of various universities among other items. The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against him on various crimes at Mahalakshmi Layout police station.