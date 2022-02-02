Fans of Ajith Kumar burst with joy after the rumours of the actor's wife Shalini joining Twitter surfaced online. In a matter of hours, the said account got 1000s of followers and many started expressing their happiness over the star wife taking a plunge into social media site.

However, it has now turned out to be a fake account. Yes, Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra has clarified that she is not on Twitter. "There is a fake twitter account in the name of #MrsShaliniAjithkumar and we would like to clarify that she is not in twitter. Kindly ignore the same, [sic]" he tweeted.

The Imposter's Tweet

The imposter of Shalini had tried to deceive the fans of Ajith with the post, "Happy to join Twitter with you all!! Posting my First tweet with my lovable Husband #Ajith #AjithKumar ."

Many fans fell prey to the fake account and actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Yashika Anand too believed that Shalini has joined Twitter. She wrote "Welcome mam" with a smiling face with 3 hearts and folded hands emojis.

There has been demand from fans of Ajith to join social media sites. However, the actor has kept staying away from it.

Many felt that Shalini might have joined the social media site as Ajith's new movie Valimai is ready for release. However, they are now disappointed to know that she is not on Twitter.

Valimai Release Date Announced

Meanwhile, the makers of Valimai have announced the new release date of the movie. The Ajith-starrer, which was scheduled for release for Pongal 2022, was delayed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Now, it will release on February 24. Announcing the date, producer Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide.

#Valimai #Valimai240222

#ValimaiFromFeb24

#AjithKumar #HVinoth @thisisysr @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_ @sureshchandraa @ActorKartikeya #NiravShah @humasqureshi."

It is an action thriller directed by H Vinoth, who has collaborated with Ajith and Boney Kapoor for the second time after Nerkonda Paarvai.