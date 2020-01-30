Veteran filmmaker K Rajan has come down heavily on Tamil actors for failing to lend their helping hands to the producers who introduced them to films. Particularly, he took the name of Ajith Kumar for giving dates to Boney Kapoor for two movies, while urging him to follow in the footsteps of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Stars Born out of Small Movies

Speaking at the audio launch function of PuraNagar, K Rajan said that there should not be any discrimination among low and high budget movies. "Small films have created big stars, so never treat your films as low or big. Which was the film did Rajinikanth act when he came from Bangalore (to Chennai)? Which movie brought him stardom? The journey of every actor start from small films," the veteran filmmaker says.

Ajith Struggled in Early Days

Then he goes on to talk how every actor had their own struggles before attaining stardom. "We have Ajith sir, who is a very good human being. He was introduced as hero by Chozha Ponnurangam (in Amaravathi). Before that he had hard days and struggled a lot," the director of Namma Ooru Mariamma said, while mentioning about K Bhagyaraj, MGR and Sivaji Ganeshan to prove his point that all these icons had worked hard and had their own struggles.

Why Ajith Give Dates to Boney Kapoor?

However, he vents out his disappointment over Ajith for giving call sheets to Boney Kapoor when the condition of the producers of his initial days are not financially good. "Today, the producer who introduced Ajith as hero is struggling, but he gives his dates to Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Is this producer struggling for two square meals?" the 78-year old questions, indicating that the money earned by Kapoor would not make much of a difference to his life. Whereas it matters for Chozha Ponnurangam or Sivasakthi Pandian, (produced Thala's films like Vaanmathi and Kadhal Kottai), whose condition is not good at this stage.

"I don't have power to order, so I request all the actors (with folded hands) to do movies with the producers who took a chance and cast them in their movies when they did not have identities. Rajinikanth had done it with Pandian where he had made 10 producers of his initial years to fund his film. From the profit of that film, the families of 10 producers are living happily," K Rajan further adds.

"You don't have to do a film for every producer. Pick five who made movies in your initial days and ask them to fund it," K Rajan ends his point.

Boney Kapoor made his entry to Tamil films with Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai and currently producing his next film, Valimai.