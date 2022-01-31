The release plans of big movies have gone haywire due to rising Covid-19 cases and subsequent lockdowns. This has created unprecedented problems for producers. Firstly, there are limited dates available for release for big-banner movies and there is huge competition for those limited dates among the producers. As a result, planning, promotions and finding an apt date for release have become challenging tasks for the filmmakers.

Take, for example, SS Rajamouli's RRR was scheduled for release on January 7. The makers had kick-started the full-fledged promotions and the release was delayed at the eleventh hour as many states started imposing lockdowns and shutting down theatres due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Likewise, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 was scheduled for release in 2020 and the movie could not hit the screens till now. With many state governments relaxing Covid curbs, the filmmakers have now started planning the release of their movies. Here, we list out the rumoured dates of release of big-banner movies.

Radhe Shyam

The first among the many big movies to hit the screens is said to be Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam. The movie was scheduled for release on January 14. Now, the makers have reportedly decided to release it for Valentine's Day weekend. The Radha Krisha Kumar-directorial film is a romantic period drama.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar's Valimai was scheduled for release for Pongal, but it was delayed at the last minute for the aforementioned reasons. Now, the makers are planning to release the film on February 24. It is an action thriller directed by H Vinoth.

KGF: Chapter 2

The release of Yash and Sanjay Dutt's most-anticipated KGF 2 was delayed several times. However, the makers had announced last year that the film will release on April 14 and they are sticking to it, so far. The Prashanth Neel-directorial flick is an action thriller.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's much-hyped RRR, which stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, is now scheduled for release on April 28. Since the examination season will be over and the holiday season might have started, the said date is perfect for release for a pan-Indian flick, say industry insiders. It is a historical fiction movie.

Salaar

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Salaar is an action-packed thriller directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It was initially planned for release in April, but now the makers have reportedly pushed it to July 29.

Note: The release of these movies have not been formally announced yet and those are speculated dates.