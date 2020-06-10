A Civil Service examination aspirant has been arrested in Central Delhi after posting abusive remarks against two senior women IPS officers on Twitter. The accused, Sujata, a failed UPSC aspirant had created two fake accounts on Twitter to post offensive content about two senior women IPS officers.

UPSC aspirant arrested

The woman, preparing for the UPSC civil service examinations posted the abusive comments after a verbal conflict between paramilitary and IPS officers on social media. Following this, Sujata decided to post offensive content against the officers.

The lady was arrested from her house on Sunday.

According to the sources, Sujata was operating two Twitter handles on her phone. While one account was named of @IRISHFOUNDATION, the other was in the name of @uncivilservices, which was also known as 'crocodile publication'.

Following the arrest, the police have seized two mobile phones and a tablet that she used. As per the police, Sujata, during her interrogation told that she has been preparing for the UPSC examination for the past few years. Due to marital problems, she had sought a divorce and had filed several complaints on her husband.

"She had filed several complaints against her husband but no action was taken. While preparing for the UPSC, she developed an antipathy towards the women officers. She saw discussions going on social media and to vent out her anger against the officers, she started tweeting. She had created the accounts and the posts were later removed," said a source.

Women released in bail

The two women IPS officers in Delhi had lodged a complaint on the derogatory and abusive remarks posted against them in the Twitter handles.

Based on this, the Delhi Police's cyber-crime department registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

As the sections were bailable, Sujata was later released on bail.