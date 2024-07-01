Fahadh Faasil is an actor and producer who has been called upon by the human rights body in Kerala to explain himself concerning his new movie, Painkili which was shot at the emergency department of Angamaly Taluk Hospital without proper permission on Thursday around 9.00 pm leading to serious disturbance to patients.

The commission has directed the shooting authorizations to explain this within a week. Moreover, authorities have also asked for reports from the district medical officer of Ernakulam and the superintendent of Angamaly Hospital regarding this incident. Concerns Raised Over Hospital Shoot During the shooting, it was explained that the emergency room was dimly lit while doctors were busy with their work whilst fifty people including actors were present.

It is suggested that those in need of immediate medical attention faced interruptions, hence, they had been requested not to speak anything through the two-day-long activity taking place there. Otherwise, the Health Minister of Kerala Veena George would like further disclosures from the Director of the Health Department.

Producers Association's Defense Producers' Association for Malayalam Cinema said Rs 10,000 was paid per day towards location charges for securing facilities at Angamaly Taluk Hospital for shooting purposes. They emphasized they ensured that any activity carried out during filming would not interfere with the patient's recovery processes. Painkili: Reunion of the Aavesham Team Painkili which is produced by Jithu Madhavan and Fahadh Faasil reunites a team behind Aavesham, one of this year's highest-grossing Malayalam movies.

In Painkili, Sajin Gopu, the man who played Ambaan alongside Fahad Fazil in Aavesham-plays the lead role. The script is written by Jithu Madhavan while the female lead is played by Anaswara Rajan. However, all these positive expectations around Painkili because of Aavesham have been overshadowed by recent movie controversies involving hospital shooting incidents.