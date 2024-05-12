Are you ready for some exciting entertainment? This week, there's a whole bunch of awesome new movies and shows to watch on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. And guess what? Mother's Day is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some quality time with your loved ones. So, get comfy, grab your favorite snacks, and join us on a fun-filled adventure as we explore the latest releases hitting your screens this week!

Under the Bridge - Available on Disney + Hotstar (Released on May 8)

Premiering on Hulu for US viewers and now available on Disney + Hotstar in India, "Under the Bridge" is a captivating mini-series. Based on the real-life disappearance and murder of Reena Virk, the series explores the haunting events surrounding the tragic incident in British Columbia in the late 90s.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) - Available on Disney + Hotstar (Released on May 9)

Based on Benyamin's bestselling novel of the same name, "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam film now available on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by Blessy, the movie portrays the gripping tale of Najeeb Muhammed, an immigrant laborer forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in the Middle East.

Aavesham - Available on Amazon Prime (Released on May 9)

"Aavesham," starring Fahadh Faasil, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, this action-comedy has been a blockbuster hit. The film follows the story of three teenagers who find themselves in a whirlwind of events after moving to Bengaluru for college. With Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu also in the cast, it promises an entertaining watch.

Mother of the Bride - Available on Netflix (Released on May 9)

Directed by Mark Waters, "Mother of the Bride" is a romantic comedy now streaming on Netflix. Brooke Shields takes on the lead role as a mother whose daughter is marrying the son of her college heartbreak, portrayed by Benjamin Bratt. With laughter and love in the air, it's a delightful choice for a cozy evening in.

Murder in Mahim - Available on Jio Cinema (Released on May 9)

Adapted from Jerry Pinto's acclaimed book, Murder in Mahim is now streaming on Jio Cinema. Directed by Raj Acharya, this series delves into a chilling murder mystery set against the backdrop of Mumbai. With stellar performances by Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, it offers a gripping narrative.

Doctor Who - Available on Disney+ Hotstar (Released on May 10)

Streaming from May 10, "Doctor Who" brings thrilling adventures through time and space. With the 15th Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa and accompanied by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, expect a journey filled with monsters, mysteries, and modern pop-culture references, including a surprise visit to the Bridgerton world.

Undekhi Season 3 - Available on SonyLIV (Released on May 10)

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, "Undekhi Season 3" arrives on SonyLIV with an intense storyline. Set in Manali, the series follows a harrowing crime and the ensuing pursuit of justice. With a talented cast including Harsh Chhaya and Varun Badola, it promises thrilling twists and turns.

8 AM Metro - Available on Zee5 (Released on May 10)

Set against the backdrop of the Hyderabad Metro, 8 AM Metro is a heartwarming tale of friendship. Starring Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah, the film explores the bond between two strangers who meet on their daily commute. Directed by Raj Rachakonda, it's a story of connection and shared passions, particularly poetry.