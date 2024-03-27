Aadujeevitham, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is set to hit the screens on March 28th, with a release planned in multiple languages across India. In an interview, Prithviraj shared insights into his involvement in the survival drama film.

During the interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran was asked why he decided to join the survival drama film. He replied, "It was an easy decision. Blessy approached me with this film around 2008-2009, when the book Aadujeevitham was already very popular in Kerala." He mentioned that the book had gained a lot of attention statewide, and the copy Blessy gave him was one of the many editions printed. Prithviraj noted that the book had become one of the best-selling books in Malayalam history, with the latest edition being the 251st.

Prithviraj also mentioned, "When Blessy approached me, the story had gained immense popularity, and everyone was eager to learn about Najeeb's journey. At that time, filmmakers from across the country were interested in adapting the book into a film. It wasn't just Malayalam filmmakers; I personally know that filmmakers from various regions were eyeing the opportunity. Luckily, Blessy secured the rights, and he believed I was the right actor for the role."

Despite the rigorous journey involved, Prithviraj expressed no regrets and highlighted the profound impact of the film's production on his life. Having devoted 16 years to the project, he viewed its imminent release as a culmination of personal and professional growth.

He wrapped up by stating, "I have no regrets. For me, this film has become more than just a movie experience. I have been involved with it for 16 years, and considering I'm now 41, that's a significant portion of my life. As the film's release approaches, it signifies the culmination of many aspects of my life, one of which is this film."

Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is adapted from Benyamin's novel of the same name and directed by Blessy. The film chronicles the trials faced by Najeeb Muhammed, a Malayali immigrant sold into slavery in Saudi Arabia. Forced to tend goats on a remote farm, Najeeb's story unfolds against the backdrop of harsh realities and resilience.

In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Amala Paul in a pivotal role, alongside Jimmy Jean-Louis. With a gripping narrative and powerful performances, Aadujeevitham promises to captivate audiences with its poignant portrayal of human endurance and hope amidst adversity. Prithviraj will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well.