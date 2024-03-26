The trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was dropped on Tuesday, the trailer saw Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar take centre stage. The trailer offers a larger-than-life spectacle brimming with unmissable camaraderie between Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

The trailer offers the audience some tantalizing glimpses into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role, igniting anticipation for the film's April 10th 2024 release.

'Ek hi Disha mein raha karo..': Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff; latter blushes and says "I am nobody to.."

During the trailer launch event Akshay was asked to give one piece of advice to Tiger, Akshay said, "Tiger se main yehi kehna chahunga ke humesha ek hee disha mein raha karo." (I want to tell Tiger to channel himself in one direction.)

He then burst into laughter. Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar were also seen laughing at the dig. The film's producer, Jackky Bhagnani, then gives Tiger a warm hug for taking it in his stride.

Tiger was seen blushing and then he was asked to give a piece of advice to Akshay, he said, " I am no one to give him any advice.."

Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, the two reportedly dated for a few years before breaking up in 2022.

Netizens on social media couldn't stop lolling about the same and were of the view that Tiger and Disha should get back.

Meanwhile, Disha was seen playing Holi with Tiger and Akshay Kumar.

About the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Talking about the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Akshay Kumar says, "The combination of action and comedy, coupled with real stunts, makes this project close to my heart. In this film, I have tried to raise the bar, working with a wonderful team and performing real stunts is what I shall remember for a lifetime. We really enjoyed working on the movie, and we hope audiences enjoy watching the real action entertainer!"

Tiger Shroff says, "The trailer speaks volumes about the cinematic spectacle awaiting viewers. The script is what got us all hooked, and then of course, working alongside Akshay Kumar was a lot of fun, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the thrill."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shares, "Portraying such a diverse character has been immensely gratifying. Audiences are in for a treat with the grandeur and novelty of this film."

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, says, "It was my dream to take my father's most popular and closest IP, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' and turn it into the biggest magnum opus India has ever seen. It's amazing to see everything now coming together with the two best action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, alongside Prithviraj, and we have the best captain of the ship, Ali Abbas Zafar, helming the project."

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shares, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a film I will always be proud of. The terrific action sequences are performed with ease and each actor, be it Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj, or the female leads Sonakshi, Alaya F, and Manushi, has put their heart and soul into this movie. Vashu ji, Jackky and Himanshu have all backed my vision to bring something never seen before on screens is where we matched and crafted this"