Kashmiri handicrafts is a traditional art practised by Kashmiri artists who manufacture, craft, and embellish goods by hand. Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam are the three main areas in central Kashmir that have been producing handicrafts for centuries in Jammu and Kashmir, India. Kashmiri craftsmanship with Palkis, bedsheets, trunks, inkstands, boxes, and spoons is well-known across India; also, shawl manufacturing is excellent.

Kashmiris have historically made several sorts of handicraft products using simple things and materials.Textiles, carpets and rugs, crewel needlework, phool kari, silverware, woodwork, and papier-mâché are only a few examples. Handicraft is a source of income for many Kashmiri craftspeople.

As Kashmiri handmade is getting more prominent throughout the world, one art style has fallen in prominence over time. Wagoo (also waguv or waggu) is a Kashmiri reed mat. Wagoo was made by handknotting. It is a significant part of Kashmiri culture and history and often used in Kashmir Valley households.

Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin brought carpet weavers to Kashmir. Kal baffs used to weave wagoo, which became popular in Kashmir in the 15th century. In this story, I'll go over a region that was formerly famed for producing Wagoo.

Every household in Kalanpora used to produce wagoo out of reed. Reed is a popular term for a varity of tall, grass-like plants found in marshes.

Traditionally, ladies in the region would hand net this waguu in huge numbers. And were able to make enough money to sustain their families. Gulam Mohmad Mattoo, local of the same area, highlighted its significance, as well as how it was created and marketed.

Another native, Bashir Ahmad Mooti, who runs a Wagoo manufacturing unit, spoke about the difficulties he has had and continues to face in operating the unit. He also described how they work on a tight budget. And there is a desire for more units, such as for the sustenance of people living in the same region.