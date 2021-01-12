Indian mythology is like an ocean, but until now, filmmakers in the country have not successfully explored this possibility, as most of them were running behind usual romantic comedies and commercial mass masala entertainers. But now, the first look poster of the Bollywood movie 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' seems promising, and it indicates that an Indian mythological cinematic universe could be launched soon.

DC, Marvel, and now Indian mythological cinematic universe

Film buffs are very much obsessed with characters in DC's dark universe and Marvel's cinematic universe. Recent developments from Bollywood strongly hints at the fact that these so-called universes may not get confined to Hollywood alone in the future.

As there are several mythological figures in Ramayana and Mahabharata, Indian filmmakers have a huge potential to explore these characters, and it could help them to create India's own cinematic universe. The first look poster of 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' suggests that this film could be a sci-fi movie, where the character Ashwatthama has been placed.

In Indian mythology, Ashwatthama, the son of guru Drona and the grandson of the sage Bharadwaja, fought for Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra, and became immortal after receiving a curse from Lord Krishna. There are several characters like Ashwatthama in mythological books like Ramayana and Mahabharatha, and exploring these characters to the fullest, and bringing them to the modern world could help filmmakers develop India's own superheroes.

Vicky Kaushal to bring the welcome change in Bollywood

It was during the second anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike that Vicky Kaushal released the first-look poster of 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. Touted to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller, 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' will be made with a lavish budget.

The film is being helmed by Aditya Dhar who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The director recently revealed that 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' will offer the viewers a spectacular visual experience. More details regarding the cast and crew of the movie will be announced in the coming days.