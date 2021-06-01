Krishnapatnam-based herbal medicine practitioner came under the government's scanner for distributing his unique herbal concoction as a cure for COVID-19. After halting the administration of the herbal remedy pending a probe, the Andhra Pradesh government approved B Anandaiah's herbal concoction But that doesn't mean the remedy should be treated as a cure for COVID.

For weeks, Anandaiah's herbal remedy touted as a COVID cure had been administered to thousands of people. Anandiah had become a local sensation after people in search of a cure for COVID began landing in droves at his doorsteps, after visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms.

The medication prepared by Anandiah has been attracting people from the surrounding areas over the last few days. However, distribution of medicine was halted after the Lok Ayukta stepped in following reports that COVID norms were being violated. The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to rope in Central agencies to evaluate the ayurvedic remedy for COVID that a local practitioner claimed to have developed.

With the state government's approval, there's a belief that Anandiah's herbal concoction has passed necessary tests to be used in the treatment of COVID. But that's not the case.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims going around concerning Anandiah's herbal concoction. The state government did approve the concoction after the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies (CCRAS) declared them harmless. But that's not synonymous with the fact that they can cure COVID-19, which has claimed hundreds and thousands of lives.

According to TNM, a source said that the CM sees the herbal concoction as a health supplement people can choose to consume and not a cure for the virus, which should be communicated clearly.

"The government had given a green signal only for the oral herbal concoction that was being administered by Anandaiah. He will not be allowed to administer the eye drops until the report is received from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and LV Prasad Eye Hospital. The reports are expected in the next three weeks," the official was quoted as saying.

The report also cited incidents of dozens of people admitted to the hospital over complaints of eye irritation after taking Anandaiah's medicine.

Based on these reports, it is advised that people treat Anandaiah's herbal concoction as a supplement rather than a cure for COVID.