The first phase of studies into the Covid cure devised by a Krishnapatnam-based herbal medicine practitioner was completed on Wednesday, though resumption of its distribution is ruled out for now despite demand from many people reaching the coastal town as a last resort.

The studies were organised under the directions of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). They were jointly conducted by the Regional Ayurvedic Research Centre in Vijaywada, and the SV Ayurveda College in Tirumala.

Officials said that the researchers from the two institutions have completed their retrospective studies. The researchers spoke to 570 persons who had taken the Covid medicine prepared by Anandaiah, a herbal medicine practitioner belonging to Krishnapatnam in Nellore district.

Distribution halted

According to official sources, the feedback from these people has been transmitted online to the CCRAS. The next phase of research will include toxicity tests, and studies on animals. The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to rope in Central agencies to evaluate the ayurvedic remedy for Covid that a local practitioner claimed to have developed.

Meanwhile, the state government officials have halted the distribution of the free medicine by Anandaiah indefinitely. The medication prepared by Anandiah has been attracting people from the surrounding areas over the last few days. However, distribution of medicine was halted after the Lok Ayukta stepped in citing reports that Covid norms and social distancing rule were being violated.

Anandiah had become a local sensation after people in search of a cure for Covid began landing in droves at his doorsteps, after visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms.