Ever since the coronavirus pandemic took over the entire world and India went under lockdown in late-March, schools and colleges were shut down too. Even as the Indian government has allowed some relaxations, the educational institutions remain closed. Students and parents are clueless about when the schools would reopen. But a news flash screenshot has gone viral since suggesting schools in Bengaluru could remain shut for another year.

The news bulletin of a local news channel reads, "Schools to remain shut for another year." The news flash also cites the reason for the move to be based on the importance of children's safety.

Fact check

The news bulletin does not give any source for the information. On the other hand, there's no official word on whether schools will reopen anytime soon, but at the same time, the verdict is still not out on whether the schools should remain closed. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar suggested last week that a decision will be made after August.

In an interview, Kumar had also revealed that the schools will reopen after assessing the situation and going by what the Union Government decides. In fact, Kumar clarified on the chatter about schools being shut for an entire year.

"Everyone makes their own predictions. India has the highest Gross Domestic opinion in the world. What's more important for us is the children's safety. We will take everything into consideration when we make a decision. Let me make it clear, the government is gearing up to provide a safe learning environment to all the children during this time too, irrespective of their economic and social background," Kumar said.

Going by the words of the education minister of Karnataka, the news flash about schools being shut for another year doesn't hold water.