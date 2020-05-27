With the state transport services resuming its services and public life regaining its normal work pace, the Karnataka government is mulling reopening its schools from July 1 for the 2020-21 academic year. The sources stated that the Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has discussed the issue with the officials from the department at a meeting held on Tuesday, May 26.

Schools to reopen in July

In its report submitted to the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development by the expert committee, it recommended the reopening of schools on July 1. The state department of primary and secondary education has also discussed the issue.

No decision has yet been taken on this. The final decision is expected to be out in a day or two.

Meanwhile, the decision is said to be consecutive to the release of the SSLC examination timetable in addition to the chances of removal of the lockdown measures after May 31.

"As of now there will not be any changes in the SSLC exams' schedule. We have reviewed the situation following the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations are being made for the safety of the children," mentioned a source.

Whereas, the report submitted by NIMHANS about online education during the lockdown is yet to reach the secretariat. The report submitted by the NIMHANS Director clearly denied online education for children, especially below six years.

NCERT suggests opening schools in Orange, Green zones

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recommended the Ministry of Human Resource Development that the schools in Orange and Green Zones across the country could be reopened for classes 8-12, in a staggered manner once the lockdown is lifted.

It also suggested avoiding the students up to class 7 from bringing to schools until the pandemic crisis gets in control. The schools should be asked to 'completely sanitize' its premises on a regular basis and the students must mandatorily wear the masks.