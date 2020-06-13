Fake letters claiming to be from several J&K leaders demand security cover for former deputy mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Imran have gone viral on social media on Saturday. The political leaders whose signatures were forged on the fake letters have sought police investigation into the matter as they haven't been written by them.

The letters addressed to the inspector general of police (security) appear to be from mainstream leaders such as National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul.

Contents of the fake letters

In the letters, security cover for Sheikh Imran was recommended by respective political leaders. The letter mentions that Imran had been detained after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and his security was withdrawn. But after his release, the letter states that the Srinagar political leader is on the radar of antinational forces. The letters have also been signed by Abdullah, Mufti and Kaul.

Fact check

A closer inspection of the letters showed that the letters from Abdullah and Mufti were dated to a time when they were both in custody under the Public Safety Act. Moreover, Both Abdullah and J&K PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) issued clarification in the matter, stating the letters are fake and also requested an investigation in the matter.

"To whom it may concern in @JmuKmrPolice police this letter being circulated purportedly from me recommending security for someone is a fake & my signature on it is a forgery. This is a criminal offence & must be investigated. I was in detention on the date in this letter," Omar posted on Twitter

"#Fake Baseless and utterly malicious. Mehbooba Mufti continues to be incarcerated for past more than 10 months now & no such request has been ever made. Request @JmuKmrPolice @Tahir_A (SP Cyber Cell) to take a severe note of this and act accordingly. @HMOIndia," the PDP said on its official Twitter handle.