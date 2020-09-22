A video of China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops getting emotional as they sing a famous Chinese military song "Green Flowers in the Army" is going viral on social media platforms.

Originally published by a local network in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, the footage is being interpreted as young PLA recruits crying for being deployed to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to face the Indian Army amid the ongoing tensions in eastern Ladakh.

The video gained massive traction after it was picked up by Taiwanese media outlets such as Liberty Times and Taiwan News, who seemed to mock the Chinese troops for crying out of fear while on way to the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh.

"As tensions continue to simmer on the Sino-Indian border, a video surfaced on Sunday (Sept. 20) showing People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crying as they are allegedly deployed to the border," a report by Taiwan News said, adding that "all the troops were college students" and that the "video was filmed at the Fuyang Railway Station".

Further, it stated, "In the video, the soldiers can be seen sobbing hysterically as they struggle to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army."

Chinese media debunks claim by its Taiwanese counterparts

In a fierce rebuttal to the apparent mockery of its soldiers, the Chinese state-controlled media slammed Taiwan News, saying that it intentionally took the video out of context in an attempt to tarnish the image of PLA troops.

China's state-run newspaper Global Times stated that the soldiers were emotional as they had just bid farewell to their parents. "At that time, they were bidding farewell to their parents and sang the famous military song 'Green Flowers in the Army', and they sang 'Go Home When You Celebrate Your Work', completely contrary to the mood created by Taiwanese media," Global Times said in a report.

Lambasting the Taiwanese media, Global Times further added that "it tried to use all kinds of explicit hints to shape the image of the PLA fighters being 'afraid of war' when describing all the key information, the author used vague terms such as 'reported' and 'probable', which seemed very guilty."