In a video being circulated over the social media, the Karnataka Government has come down heavily on people, institutions and organizations circulating news that the Karnataka Government has ordered closure of offices, schools and other institutions.

Recently state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had stated that those who use social media to spread fake information should immediately stop and advised media houses to not air such news which is far from reality. This was when there was no positive case of coronavirus in Karnataka.

Following the first reported case in Karnataka for coronavirus; the Government stated that Karnataka was fully geared to contain spread of coronavirus.

Recently there were several reports on the internet saying that schools and offices will remain closed in the state due to coronavirus. The government was quick to issue a clarification on the rumours making the rounds on the internet.

Fact check

Karnataka state govern officials issued clarification on the reports about schools amd colleges being shut due to coronavirus. In a video by Commissioner, Health & Family welfare, Pankaj Pandey, IAS, it is clear that no such announcement has been made by the state government and that Covid-19 is not declared as State Endemic.

"The rumours that the Govt has asked offices to remain closed tomorrow are FALSE. We have asked employers to explore options of work from home for their employees. Let us be vigilant about this issue and not fall prey to any such rumours," Dr Ashwathnarayan, Deputy CM of Karnataka, Minister of higher education, additionally clarified on Wednesday.

This goes on to confirm that now schools, colleges and offices will run as usual. The state is however ready to shut them down in case it is needed. Some primary schools, from nursery to class V have declared holiday to all students in Bengaluru.

Combating coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Secretary had chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and the purpose of the meeting was to outline a strategy to tackle COVID-19 issues, establishing quarantine facilities, extending medical facilities in government, private and defence hospitals, connecting officers for inter-departmental coordination for containment activities etc.

Today, the state government issued notification outlining the guidelines to be followed by all organizations in Karnataka and citizens residing in the state. It was clearly mentioned in the notification that no one will circulate misinformation over the internet when it comes to COVID-19 and anyone found doing so will have to face serious consequences as this will be treated as a punishable offence.

There are four positive cases reported in Karnataka as of today and one 76-year-old man has died. His swab has been sent to National Institute for Virology at Pune and the results are awaited.

He had recently traveled to a pilgrimage at Saudi Arabia and had complained of severe illness after arriving home for which he was admitted to a hospital.