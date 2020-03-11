The human race saw a new lowdown when it buried thousands of live chicken because a poultry farmer could not afford to feed the chicken anymore. The recent shocking incident reportedly happened when people stopped consuming chicken to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus fear has led to many rumors and one of them is that the virus is spreading by eating animal meat. Although doctors and researchers now are stating that animal meat is not good for human bodies; coronavirus fears have made people believe that animal meat causes the virus to spread.

Thousands of birds buried alive

Following such rumors in Karanataka, which led to a drop in the demand for chicken and meat in various areas, a poultry farmer identified as Najeer Ahmed Makandar in Belgavi loaded about 6,000 chickens on a truck, dropped them in a ditch and buried them alive. Najeer owns a chicken farm in Gokak.

According to a report, Najeer had shelled out Rs 6 lakh to rear the chickens.

He was quoted as saying that it had become almost impossible for him to keep feeding the chicken. So, to get rid of chicken, he simply loaded them in a truck and threw them in a ditch and buried them alive.

While doing so, he shot a video and shared it on social media trying to gain sympathy but the video has attracted a lot of flak from people around the world.

Najeer said that due to the ongoing pandemic, poultry farmers are bearing huge losses as the demands have dipped. The prevailing price of alive chicken per kg is Rs 5 to Rs 10 against the earlier price of Rs 50 to Rs 70.

Another similar incident was reported in Bangarpet Taluk where Satish, a poultry owner, said that because he faced a loss of Rs 20,000, he had to bury 9,500 alive chickens.

Chicken and mutton prices have hit a dismal low as people now prefer vegetarian over meat. Similar incidents were reported from China early this year.

Coronavirus has claimed several lives across the world with some countries facing a complete lockdown like Italy.