The Karnataka Government issued a temporary regulation termed as 'Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' on March 11 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Karnataka on March 9 in Bengaluru and since then Karnataka has confirmed four cases of coronavirus. According to a Govt. statement, all four cases are stable and recovering in isolation facility. Till now, 98,401 passengers have been screened in Karnataka.

According to the regulation, in order to check suspected cases, all government and private hospitals should have flu corners.

No person or institution shall use print or electronic media to spread misinformation on COVID-19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, he or she will be punished.

The history of travel of passengers will be recorded by both Government and private hospitals during the screening of cases. The passengers will be asked whether they ever came in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or they visited countries that are hit by coronavirus.

If a person is found with any such history in the last 14 days and is asymptomatic, then home quarantine for 28 days from the day of exposure will be carried out.

Office of District Health and Family Welfare of the concerned district will be contacted for such cases immediately.

COVID-19 samples will not be taken by any private laboratory in the state of Karnataka. All such samples will be collected as per guidelines of Government of India and sent to the designated laboratory.

People in Karnataka having a travel history to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported in the last 14 days will report to the nearest Government hospital or call at toll-free helpline number 104 so that necessary measures can be taken.

All persons with a travel history to a country from where COVID-19 has been reported in the last 14 days are needed to isolate themselves at home and cover their mouth and nose with a mask. Such persons must take precautions to avoid contact with any person for 14 days.

The authorized authorities who can take action for suspected or confirmed cases are Director, Health and Family Welfare Services, Director Medical Education at State Level and Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer (DHO) and District Surgeon (DS) in the Districts, Taluka Health Officer in the Talukas, in respect of BBMP the Chief Health Officer and Officers as authorized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare from time to time.

In case a suspected or a confirmed case refuses to get admitted, the authorized personnel have powers to forcefully admit and isolate such case for a period of 14 days from the onset of symptoms or till the reports of the lab tests arrive.

In case a confirmed case is reported from a particular area, the authorized personnel can consider:

(a) Sealing of the geographical area

(b) Barring entry and exit of the population from the containment area.

(c) Closure of schools, offices and banning public gatherings.

(d) Banning vehicular movement in the area.

(e) Initiating active and passive surveillance of COVID-19 cases

(f) Isolation of all suspected cases in the hospitals.

(g) Designating any government /private building as a containment unit for isolation of the cases.

(h) Stall of all government departments shall be at the disposal of district administration of the concerned area for discharging the duty of containment measures.

(i)Any other measures as directed by the department of health and family welfare to prevent/contain the spread of COVID-19

In case a person, organization is found not adhering to the above stated guidelines, action will be initiated and it will be considered as a punishable offence. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department or Deputy Commissioner of District may penalize anyone for not following these instructions.

These regulations will come into force immediately and are valid for a period of one year from the date of publication.