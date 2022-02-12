From Kangana Ranaut to Javed Akhtar, more and more celebs are weighing in on the hijab row. The controversy that started in Karnataka is spreading to different states. And the latest we hear is that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has announced cash rewards worth 5 cr to the girl who was caught on camera chanting "Allah hu Akbar" as she was heckled by a group of saffron-clad men.

The false reports

There have been several videos on youtube claiming that both, Salman Khan has come forward to pay the amount to Muskaan Khan, the girl in the video. There are a few posts on social media where people are claiming that Salman has paid and will pay in crores to the girl, who has now become the face of pro-hijab protests.

No truth

However, there is no truth to the claims. Salman Khan has not addressed the controversy or released any statement on the matter. The actor is yet to share his opinion on the whole hijab controversy. The various youtube channels and tweets have also said that the Turkish government has also announced their Rs.5 crore reward for the girl.

But, as per a report in Factly, there is no official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website or Republic of Turkey or the Embassy of Turkey in Delhi. And it seems to be nothing more than a communal angle added by hate mongers to the ongoing controversy.