Fact check: Salman Khan bit by snake, not dead; actor is alive and well [truth here]

Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. A non-venomous snake is said to have bit him this morning. The actor was rushed to a hospital and given an anti-venom dose. The actor was discharged soon after. The snake bit Salman Khan's hand but the actor is said to not be in any danger. Salman was at his Panvel farmhouse to ring in his birthday.

But the news travelled fast with a rumour that the actor died after the snake bite.

The claim

Soon after the word broke out, messages of his death on various WhatsApp and other social media platforms started circulating. It has been claimed in those messages that Salman Khan is no more. People have claimed that the snake that bit him was venomous and it was too late by the time Salman reached the hospital.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the rumours about Salman Khan being circulated on WhatsApp and other social platforms. The truth is that Salman Khan was indeed bit around the wee hours of Sunday morning and was rushed to a Mumbai hospital.

The actor was given an anti-venom dose and was kept under observation for some time. He was discharged from the hospital around 9 am, IBTimes can confirm. Salman Khan is hale and hearty and is expected to ring on his birthday on December 27 as expected.

Based on the facts reviewed, it is clear that Salman Khan is healthy and the snake bite did not kill the actor. In fact, he was given anti-venom dose as a precaution. The snake that bit the actor was non-venomous.

Salman Khan's birthday celebration at his farmhouse

It is a tradition of sorts for Salman Khan to celebrate his birthday, followed by the New Year at his Panvel farmhouse with friends and family. The actor also spent a lot of his time farming and working on his fields during the lockdown at his farms, last year. The actor had even shot a song with Jacqueline Fernandez at his farmhouse during the lockdown.

Salman Khan is hosting the current season of Bigg Boss. Apart from this, the superstar recently hinted at one of the sequels of one of his most popular films – Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, director Kabir Khan revealed that neither the script nor the plot of the film has been given a thought.