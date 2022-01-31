Salman Khan has finally congratulated Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their wedding. It was on the Bigg Boss finale that Salman mentioned the two and even took a happy jibe at the two. Ever since Katrina and Vicky's wedding in December 2021, fans had been waiting to see how Salman Khan would react to the news. However, it seems, all is well that ends well.

The fun banter

It was on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 that Salman Khan suddenly looked into the camera and said, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho!" This was after former contestants danced to Katrina Kaif's song - Chikni Chameli. Later, Shehnaaz Gill also pulled Salman Khan's leg and said she has now become India ki Shehnaaz Gill while Katrina Kaif has become Punjab ki Katrina.

Shehnaaz and Salman's revelation

To this, Salman Khan says, "Vicky Kaushal se hui hai aur kushal-mangal sab achha hai." Shehnaaz then goes on to say, "Sir, aap khush raho bas (sir, you stay happy)" and immediately adds, "Main jyada to nahi bol rahi? (Am I speaking a lot?)" Shehnaaz further says "But aap single zyada acche lagte ho". And Salman leaves everyone stunned with his answer, "Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga (Will look better when I turn single)".

Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. However, the duo never confirmed their relationship. However, Salman's recent statement has left fans wondering if he has finally decided to make his relationship public.