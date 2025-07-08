The Indian government has effectively countered a misinformation campaign initiated by Pakistani digital operatives. This campaign falsely claimed the recall of an Indian defence official from the Embassy in Jakarta. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through a detailed Fact Check report, has debunked these claims, which revolved around a fabricated letter circulated on social media. This letter, wrongly attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, alleged the recall of Captain Shiv Kumar, the Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a statement to clarify the situation, emphasizing that the letter is part of a broader misinformation campaign by Pakistani propaganda accounts. The PIB urged media personnel and the public to remain vigilant against such disinformation, advising them to verify claims through official sources.

"A #fake letter falsely attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, claiming the recall of Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, is circulating on social media," the statement read. The PIB further stated, "Do not fall for misinformation. Always verify such claims through official sources."

A #fake letter falsely attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, claiming the recall of Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, Defence Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, is circulating on social media.#PIBFactCheck



✅ The letter is part of a misinformation campaign by… pic.twitter.com/h7AZ9xrzPB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 8, 2025

The Fact Check report from the PIB highlighted that Captain Shiv Kumar continues to serve in his role as Defence Attache in Jakarta. It also clarified that the postings of Indian Navy officers of the rank of Captain fall under the jurisdiction of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy), and not the Ministry of Home Affairs. This distinction is crucial in understanding the administrative processes involved in such appointments and recalls.