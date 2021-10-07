Fact check: No, Zainapora temple not burnt down; false claims in circulation [truth here]

The tense security situation in Kashmir currently has residents on the edge. Amidst the selective killing spree, there's a barrage of rumours that are causing rift between communities in the valley. This outburst of rumours disrupts peace and harmony in J&K. Now, there are attempts being made to cause communal tensions in Kashmir, which are baseless and false.

The Claim

There are some videos and images being shared on social media platforms and in WhatsApp groups, which claim a temple has been burnt down in Zainapora in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The video shows a building on fire and black smoke billowing into the sky.

The videos and stills from the video are being shared online with the claim that Muslims have burnt down the temple in Zainapura.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims and the video of a burning structure that is in circulation. A reverse image search of a still from the video reveals that it is of a fire incident in Pampore area, being circulated and misrepresented as Zainapora Temple. The structures shown in the video are also not identical to the actual temple.

IBTimes accessed the latest images of the temple in Zainapora and found the temple to be in good shape. The Kashmiri Pandit Sangaresh Samithi (KPSS) has also confirmed that the viral claims about the Zainapora temple being burnt down are false.

See the latest pictures of the said temple below:

IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the reports about a temple being burnt down in Zainapora are false and baseless.