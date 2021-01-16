Fact-check: No, Yediyurappa didn't release ₹200cr grant to Cong MLA's constituency

Only days after leaders from both opposition parties met in an unofficial capacity, a rumour started making the rounds on the internet about Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa releasing Rs 200 crore grant to Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's Chamrajpet Constituency. But there's clarity now as the CM's office has released a press note rubbishing the rumour.

The Claim

A viral photo of a letter of grant by Congress leader Zameer Ahmed to Yediyurappa has been making the rounds on the internet. The letter even had a sign of Karnataka CM, agreeing to grant Rs 200 crore grant to Zameer Ahmed's Chamrajpet constituency. Attached to it was also a letter of recommendation by the CM to the Finance Department.

As the letter went viral, there was political unrest within the BJP party, with many leaders allegedly expressing displeasure over such a generous grant approval. Even some RSS leaders were unhappy by the CM's decision ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Bengaluru on Saturday. It was only a matter of time before the grant letter made the headlines and local media covered the news to add more fuel to the fire.

As things escalated quickly and given the sensitivity of the rumour, BSY's office deemed it fit to release a statement urgently, clearing any doubts.

Fact-check

International Business Times also reviewed the said document. At first glance, it is hard to pass it off as a fake. It's not clear how and who leaked the document, which even had the Congress MLA's seal and signature along with Yediyurappa's sign. But upon close inspection, Karnataka CM's signature appears to be different than his usual one.

To set the record straight, CM's office also released a statement busting the hoax. A press release signed by Yediyurappa clarified that no grant has been released to Zameer Ahmed's constituency.