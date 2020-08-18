Former minister and incumbent Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, August 18.

The Congress leader broke the news on Twitter, saying that he has been hospitalised after his reports turned out to be Covid-19 positive. "I was tested for coronavirus today after a small fever appeared, and the infection was confirmed in the report. I was hospitalized on the advice of a doctor."

Zameer Ahmed Khan also requested everyone who came in contact with him in the past few days, to get tested for the infection.

Who is Zameer Ahmed Khan

54-year-old Zameer Ahmed Khan was born in Kunigal, Tumkur. He is a businessman by profession, a partner in a transportation company called National Travels. He had also won four consecutive terms from Chamarajpet in Karnataka.

Karnataka coronavirus update

Karnataka's coronavirus toll crossed the 4,000 mark to reach 4,062 as 115 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday. Also, 6,317 fresh infections were detected, taking the overall tally to 2.33 lakh.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said 7,071 people have recovered after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1.48 lakh.

Active cases in the state stand at 80,643.

Meanwhile, 695 patients continue to be in the ICU.

Karnataka's death toll is led by Bengaluru, with 1,483 fatalities, with Mysuru a distant second at with 309 deaths.