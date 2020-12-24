Fact Check: No, Uddhav Thackeray, Bachchans didn't attend Ambani's grandson's welcoming party

A video of Uddhav Thackeray and Bollywood celebs from Ambani's party without following covid norms has gone viral. It shows Bollywood celebrities being welcomed by RIL Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family is being shared on social media with a claim that the Ambanis violated the COVID-19 guidelines and gathered a huge crowd to celebrate the birth of their grandson early this month.

Celebrations at Mukeshbhai Ambani's abode to welcome his grandson

So, now it’s patently clear that Covid doesn’t attack the rich & glamorous!! Our dear Covid Ambassador AB also present at the scene with no mask

The curfew, covid and vaccines are only for common people pic.twitter.com/yGk1OAAfPA — ????? ???????? (@IndiaAwakened_) December 22, 2020

The claim

The video featuring Uddhav Thackeray and several Bollywood celebs visiting a party thrown by Nita and Mukesh Ambani claims that it was to welcome their newborn grandson. In the video, none of the celebs or politicians is seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. The video shows guests reaching Ambani's Mumbai home and greeting the hosts.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray; Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and many other celebs are seen posing for the shutterbugs in the video. None of the celebs is seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Nita Ambani is also seen posing for the paps along with Radhika Merchant and others.

Fact Check

The video that has gone viral at a time when Maharashtra implemented night curfew amid the scare of a new strain of the novel coronavirus. A simple search Youtube with a frame of the video showed that the video is not of 2020 but an old one taken during the Ganpati celebrations of the Ambanis in 2019. The festival was celebrated with many celebrities attending it as it was also daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta's first big festival after the wedding with Akash Ambani.

Upon doing a random search with keywords "Ambani Ganesh puja" the actual video and pictures from the puja pop up. We also found several articles, video stories and photo galleries of the Ambani's Ganesh puja celebrations from 2019 featuring the same people in the same clothes.

Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the viral video is misleading when it is actually an old one being passed off as new.