On Saturday (April 6), Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off to a sensational 40-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while defending 136 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Alzarri Joseph who recorded the best bowling figures (6/12) in the IPL history. But online users feel that Nita Ambani's mysterious actions from the stands were responsible for Mumbai Indians' marvellous win.

In a video that has surfaced online shows Nita Ambani seen touching her eyes, her forehead and skull with her right hand middle finger while holding something in her left hand. However, one can easily figure out that Nita was praying to God while watching her IPL team Mumbai Indians trying to defend their low scoring game.

While it was Alzarri Joseph's sensational six-wicket haul that guided Mumbai Indians to a massive victory, Twitter users hailed Nita Ambani's actions the reason behind her team's win. As her prayer was inaudible, people began reading lips game and speculating what the Mumbai Indians owner must be chanting at the stands amongst each other.

"This is a far more secret than the Coke formula!" a Twitter user commented who failed to read her lips while another one said she was performing some sort of magic.

Take a look.

Bas yeh mantar ka pata chal jaye to life set hai !! ?? pic.twitter.com/8Ac4kTz4Hy — Revanth® (@revanthbandari7) April 6, 2019

Baba ka pata karlo mantra bhi pata chal.jayega — LifeQuotes (@twit_plant) April 7, 2019

Its secret. Mantra was invented by Dhirubhai Ambani. So Ambanis have the copyright. — Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) April 7, 2019

Unko bhi pata nehi hain ji. Woh bhi mobile dekh dekh ke parh rahi hain — Sevak A/Prof. Sanjib Goswami, ???? (@DrSanjivG) April 8, 2019

Jinn ka jadu — knights™ (@Knights_Indian) April 8, 2019