Fact check: No, Minecraft YouTuber Dream is not dead; RIPDream stirs panic

Minecraft YouTuber Dream, who has a strong following of 15 million subscribers, has managed to keep his followers entertained without ever revealing his face or identity. But that changed two days ago when YouTube and Twitch streamer was doxxed by some of his obsessive fans got Sherlock Holmes on him to leak his address online after a fake face reveal.

Dream, who recently revealed his real name to be clay, was doxxed after a photo of his kitchen was shared on his second Twitter account. Little did he know that could lead to much more. A Twitter user then found his house using an online real estate site Zillow and then posted the address online. After realizing this, Dream deleted the pic from his second Twitter account but hasn't commented on the doxxing. That wasn't the end of it as another trend started on Twitter, which wasn't in good taste - #RIPDream.

The claim

Twitter trends show #RIPDream on top 5 with over 23,000 tweets on the viral hashtag. As a result of this, many believed their favorite YouTuber died.

Several users took to Twitter to share condolences for the Minecraft YouTuber and some even conspired that he was murdered. But several tweets suggested that Dream died by suicide after the doxxing, which means to search for and publish private or identifying information about someone on the internet, typically with malicious intent.

Fact-check

International Business Times dug deeper into the trending #RIPDream and the first few responses rightly pointed out that the hashtag is a fake and that Dream is alive. Several users instantly debunked the rumour about Dream's death.

Moreover, Dream posted from both his Twitter accounts as recent as an hour ago. In an attempt to humor the trend, he sarcastically tweeted: "can't believe Dream died."